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Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
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Key Points

  • Consensus "Moderate Buy": Six analysts covering Oxford Instruments rate the stock a consensus "Moderate Buy" (five buys, one hold) with an average 12‑month price target of GBX 2,631.67, and several brokers recently raised targets (Deutsche Bank to GBX 2,900; Berenberg to GBX 2,700).
  • Current trading and valuation: Shares opened at GBX 2,800 (market cap ~£1.55bn) with a P/E of 118.14, PEG of -3.56, a 12‑month range of GBX 1,584–2,824, and 50‑/200‑day moving averages of GBX 2,550.15 and GBX 2,233.39 respectively.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,631.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OXIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,675 to GBX 2,900 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,600 target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,700 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 2,590 target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,800 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.14, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of GBX 1,584 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,824. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 2,550.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,233.39.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

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Analyst Recommendations for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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