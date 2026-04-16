Free Trial
→ One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime. (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

Oxford Instruments PLC (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Oxford Instruments logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest fell 20.9% to 18,891 shares as of March 31, with a short‑interest ratio of 67.5 days (average daily volume 280 shares) and the report noting 0.0% of shares short sold.
  • Analyst coverage is split—Jefferies recently reiterated a Hold and Deutsche Bank a Buy—leaving the stock with an average rating of "Moderate Buy" (one Buy, one Hold).
  • OXINF opened at $30.45, with a 50‑day MA of $32.94 and 200‑day MA of $28.08, a one‑year range of $22.63–$36.00, and conservative balance‑sheet metrics (debt/equity 0.07, current ratio 1.77).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Oxford Instruments.

Oxford Instruments PLC (OTCMKTS:OXINF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,891 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 23,890 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 280 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXINF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXINF

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

OXINF opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.77. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $36.00.

About Oxford Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc, founded in 1959 as a spin-out from the University of Oxford, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-technology tools and systems for industry and research. Headquartered in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, the company leverages expertise in materials science, superconducting technology and precision engineering to deliver solutions that enable scientific discovery and industrial innovation.

The company's offerings span a range of analytical and measurement techniques, including electron microscopy accessories, X-ray fluorescence and X-ray diffraction systems for materials characterization, as well as helium-free superconducting magnets for quantum research.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Oxford Instruments Right Now?

Before you consider Oxford Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oxford Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Oxford Instruments currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines