Oxford Instruments PLC (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Short Interest Update

Oxford Instruments PLC (OTCMKTS:OXINF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,891 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 23,890 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 280 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.5 days.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXINF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXINF

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

OXINF opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.77. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $36.00.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, founded in 1959 as a spin-out from the University of Oxford, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-technology tools and systems for industry and research. Headquartered in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, the company leverages expertise in materials science, superconducting technology and precision engineering to deliver solutions that enable scientific discovery and industrial innovation.

The company's offerings span a range of analytical and measurement techniques, including electron microscopy accessories, X-ray fluorescence and X-ray diffraction systems for materials characterization, as well as helium-free superconducting magnets for quantum research.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oxford Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oxford Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Oxford Instruments currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here