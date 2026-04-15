Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Insider Sells £24,832.44 in Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT - Get Free Report) insider Nick Keher sold 22,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 108, for a total transaction of £24,832.44.

Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Nick Keher acquired 136 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 per share, with a total value of £149.60.

On Thursday, March 12th, Nick Keher bought 121 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 per share, for a total transaction of £150.04.

On Thursday, February 12th, Nick Keher bought 105 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 143 per share, for a total transaction of £150.15.

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Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 2.8%

LON:ONT traded up GBX 3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 116.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,875,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,910,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 123.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 134.54. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.88. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a one year low of GBX 104 and a one year high of GBX 224.80.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX (15.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 64.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 210 to GBX 225 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 250 target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 225 target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 218.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONT

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies' goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere. The Group has developed a new generation of nanopore-based sensing technology that is currently used for real-time, high-performance, accessible, and scalable analysis of DNA and RNA. The technology is used in more than 125 countries, to understand the biology of humans, plants, animals, bacteria, viruses and environments as well as to understand diseases such as cancer.

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