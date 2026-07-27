P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Trading 8.9% Higher - Here's Why

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII - Get Free Report) traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.48. 34,665 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 25,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PIII shares. UBS Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of P3 Health Partners in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised P3 Health Partners from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded P3 Health Partners to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, P3 Health Partners currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PIII

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $75.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $5.17. The firm had revenue of $386.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $391.45 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of P3 Health Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners is a healthcare technology and services company that delivers data-driven solutions to support health plans in improving quality measures, risk adjustment accuracy and operational efficiency. The company's platform integrates advanced analytics, reporting capabilities and workflow automation to help clients optimize performance across value-based care programs and regulatory requirements.

The company's core offerings include quality measurement and reporting for HEDIS, STAR and other performance frameworks, risk adjustment coding and audit services, and population health analytics.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider P3 Health Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and P3 Health Partners wasn't on the list.

While P3 Health Partners currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here