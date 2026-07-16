PAAS Q1 EPS Estimate Reduced by National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS - Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2028 earnings estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver's current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver's Q2 2028 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $6.45 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.43.

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Pan American Silver Stock Up 0.3%

Pan American Silver stock opened at $43.63 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.63.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steadtrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.8% during the second quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 133,150 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 339.4% in the second quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 13,785 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 2,085.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,742 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 244,996 shares during the last quarter. VectorGlobal IAG Inc. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company's stock.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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