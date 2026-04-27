Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCFBY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $7.20. Pacific Basin Shipping shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts: Sign Up

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Down 2.9%

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is a Hong Kong‐based dry bulk shipping company specializing in the transportation of raw materials such as coal, iron ore, grain, steel products and cement. The company operates a modern fleet of Handysize and Supramax vessels that range in size from approximately 25,000 to 63,000 deadweight tonnes, offering flexibility to serve both major bulk trades and smaller regional ports. Its core services include spot and period charters, tailored voyage planning, and cargo handling solutions designed to meet the logistical needs of commodity producers, traders and end‐users around the world.

Founded in the late 1980s, Pacific Basin has grown into one of the largest owners and operators of Handysize vessels globally.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pacific Basin Shipping, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pacific Basin Shipping wasn't on the list.

While Pacific Basin Shipping currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here