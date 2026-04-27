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Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Pacific Basin Shipping logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down before the open from $7.75 to an opening and last trade of $7.20, leaving the stock down 2.9% on light volume (250 shares).
  • The stock is trading below its 50‑day SMA ($7.89) but near its 200‑day SMA ($7.18), and the company shows low leverage (debt‑to‑equity 0.04) with current and quick ratios of 1.63 and 1.32.
  • Pacific Basin is a Hong Kong‑based dry bulk shipping company operating Handysize and Supramax vessels and is one of the largest owners/operators of Handysize ships globally.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Pacific Basin Shipping.

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCFBY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $7.20. Pacific Basin Shipping shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Down 2.9%

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is a Hong Kong‐based dry bulk shipping company specializing in the transportation of raw materials such as coal, iron ore, grain, steel products and cement. The company operates a modern fleet of Handysize and Supramax vessels that range in size from approximately 25,000 to 63,000 deadweight tonnes, offering flexibility to serve both major bulk trades and smaller regional ports. Its core services include spot and period charters, tailored voyage planning, and cargo handling solutions designed to meet the logistical needs of commodity producers, traders and end‐users around the world.

Founded in the late 1980s, Pacific Basin has grown into one of the largest owners and operators of Handysize vessels globally.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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