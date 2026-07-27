Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to announce earnings of ($0.1280) per share and revenue of $42.9030 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.94 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 571.06% and a negative net margin of 80.35%. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.29. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PACB

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 245.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 175,690 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 124,893 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,725 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,684 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 839,340 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 314,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc develops, manufactures and sells high-performance DNA sequencing systems for genetic and genomic analysis. The company's proprietary single-molecule, real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology is designed to enable long-read sequencing, offering high accuracy for applications such as de novo genome assembly, transcriptome characterization and structural variation analysis. Pacific Biosciences markets a suite of instruments, including the Sequel and Sequel IIe systems, alongside reagents, consumables and data analysis software to support a range of life science research.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Pacific Biosciences has expanded its global reach by serving academic institutions, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and government research centers across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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