Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

PCG has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings cut Pacific Gas & Electric from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pacific Gas & Electric from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Get Pacific Gas & Electric alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pacific Gas & Electric

Pacific Gas & Electric Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pacific Gas & Electric has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.27.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.20 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.25%.Pacific Gas & Electric's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Gas & Electric will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Pacific Gas & Electric news, EVP Jason M. Glickman sold 47,264 shares of Pacific Gas & Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $772,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 136,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,230,679.55. The trade was a 25.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 13.1% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 908.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Pacific Gas & Electric

Here are the key news stories impacting Pacific Gas & Electric this week:

About Pacific Gas & Electric

Pacific Gas & Electric NYSE: PCG is an investor-owned utility holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, provides electricity and natural gas service in northern and central California. The company's core activities include the generation, procurement, transmission and distribution of electric power, as well as the transmission and distribution of natural gas. PG&E serves a broad mix of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across urban and rural communities within its California service territory.

PG&E's operations encompass utility infrastructure planning and construction, grid operations, customer service and energy procurement.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pacific Gas & Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pacific Gas & Electric wasn't on the list.

While Pacific Gas & Electric currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here