Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.640-1.660 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Pacific Gas & Electric Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of PCG stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.27. Pacific Gas & Electric has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $19.16.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.660 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Gas & Electric will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Pacific Gas & Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pacific Gas & Electric from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pacific Gas & Electric

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Gas & Electric news, EVP Jason M. Glickman sold 47,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $772,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 136,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,230,679.55. The trade was a 25.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Gas & Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 908.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 350.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,900 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pacific Gas & Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 16.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,936 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 93.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 83,816 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Gas & Electric

Pacific Gas & Electric NYSE: PCG is an investor-owned utility holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, provides electricity and natural gas service in northern and central California. The company's core activities include the generation, procurement, transmission and distribution of electric power, as well as the transmission and distribution of natural gas. PG&E serves a broad mix of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across urban and rural communities within its California service territory.

PG&E's operations encompass utility infrastructure planning and construction, grid operations, customer service and energy procurement.

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