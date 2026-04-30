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Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Sets New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pacific Horizon Investment Trust set a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 1,020.28 and last at GBX 1,016 on volume of 165,328 shares, trading above its 50‑day (GBX 933.66) and 200‑day (GBX 847.66) moving averages.
  • The trust has a market cap of £832.96 million and appears inexpensive with a P/E of 3.51 and a beta of 0.77, suggesting lower volatility versus the broader market.
  • It reported quarterly EPS of GBX (1.22) while showing a net margin of 97.19% and ROE of 34.20%; the portfolio is index‑agnostic and targets capital growth across the Asia‑Pacific (ex‑Japan) and Indian subcontinent, typically holding 40–120 companies.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,020.28 and last traded at GBX 1,016, with a volume of 165328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,002.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £832.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 933.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 847.66.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX (1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust had a net margin of 97.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%.

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth through investment in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and the Indian Sub-continent. The portfolio contains companies which have been identified as offering the potential for long-term capital appreciation, irrespective of whether they comprise part of any index. Country and sector weightings are a consequence of the index agnostic approach to stock selection. In constructing the equity portfolio a spread of risk is achieved by diversification and the portfolio will typically consist of between 40–120 companies.

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