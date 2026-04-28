Free Trial
→ A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Pacific Valley Bancorp logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pacific Valley Bancorp reported quarterly EPS of $0.20, and its shares were trading up about 1.0% after opening at $10.10.
  • The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.23, a 12‑month range of $9.65–$10.98, and 50‑day/200‑day moving averages of $10.45 and $10.37 respectively.
  • Pacific Valley Bancorp is the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank, offering personal and business banking as well as commercial and agricultural lending and online banking services.
  • Five stocks we like better than Pacific Valley Bancorp.

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of PVBK opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.17. Pacific Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Pacific Valley Bancorp Right Now?

Before you consider Pacific Valley Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pacific Valley Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Pacific Valley Bancorp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines