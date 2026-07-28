Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $191.0550 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 2.3%

PCRX stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Pacira BioSciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pacira BioSciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 6,115 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $143,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,463,674. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth $80,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing non-opioid, non-addictive pain management and regenerative health solutions. The company's flagship product, EXPAREL, is a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension designed to provide long-lasting postsurgical analgesia. EXPAREL is used by clinicians across a broad range of surgical procedures to reduce reliance on opioid medications and to help manage acute postoperative pain.

In addition to its marketed offering, Pacira maintains an active pipeline of investigational products aimed at addressing unmet needs in pain management and inflammation control.

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