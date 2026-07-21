PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.34, but opened at $9.75. PagerDuty shares last traded at $9.5480, with a volume of 302,576 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on PagerDuty from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised PagerDuty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised PagerDuty from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PD

PagerDuty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $738.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business's 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.52 million. PagerDuty had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business's revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. PagerDuty has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 73.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 569,907 shares of the company's stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 242,100 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 5,699.0% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 937,505 shares of the company's stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 246,482 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 519.6% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 223,995 shares of the company's stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 187,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 47,750 shares of the company's stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company's stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.

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