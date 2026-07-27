PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Stock Price Up 9.2% - Here's Why

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD - Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.9150. 417,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,652,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PagerDuty from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PagerDuty from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PD

PagerDuty Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $760.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. PagerDuty had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $120.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. PagerDuty's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PagerDuty has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 28th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 569,907 shares of the company's stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 242,100 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 5,699.0% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,031 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 937,505 shares of the company's stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 246,482 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 519.6% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 223,995 shares of the company's stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 187,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 47,750 shares of the company's stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company's stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.

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