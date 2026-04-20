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PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
PagSeguro Digital logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • PagSeguro declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share (annualized $1.04), payable June 1 to shareholders of record April 22, implying a 9.2% yield.
  • The dividend is currently covered: PagSeguro's payout ratio is 69.8%, and analysts forecast $1.19 EPS next year, implying a projected payout ratio of about 87.4%.
  • Shares trade around $11.26 with a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE of 8.79 and PEG of 0.46; the 12‑month range is $7.74–$12.32 and the 50/200‑day SMAs are $10.40/$10.07.
  • Interested in PagSeguro Digital? Here are five stocks we like better.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

PagSeguro Digital has a dividend payout ratio of 69.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.4%.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 0.0%

PAGS stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $991.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 10.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a Brazil-based financial technology company that specializes in digital payment solutions for merchants and consumers. Through its online platform and a suite of physical point-of-sale devices, the company enables businesses of all sizes to accept credit and debit cards, process e-commerce transactions, and manage payments via QR codes and digital wallets. In addition to payment acceptance, PagSeguro offers prepaid accounts, funds transfers, and working-capital credit lines designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio includes portable card readers, countertop terminals, and mobile point-of-sale devices that connect via Bluetooth or cellular networks.

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Dividend History for PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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