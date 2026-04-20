PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

PagSeguro Digital has a dividend payout ratio of 69.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.4%.

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PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 0.0%

PAGS stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $991.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 10.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a Brazil-based financial technology company that specializes in digital payment solutions for merchants and consumers. Through its online platform and a suite of physical point-of-sale devices, the company enables businesses of all sizes to accept credit and debit cards, process e-commerce transactions, and manage payments via QR codes and digital wallets. In addition to payment acceptance, PagSeguro offers prepaid accounts, funds transfers, and working-capital credit lines designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio includes portable card readers, countertop terminals, and mobile point-of-sale devices that connect via Bluetooth or cellular networks.

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