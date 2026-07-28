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NYSE:PAGS

PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Stock Price, News & Analysis

PagSeguro Digital logo
$9.37 +0.17 (+1.84%)
Closing price 07/27/2026 03:59 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$9.41 +0.05 (+0.49%)
As of 08:45 AM Eastern
Extended trading is trading that happens on electronic markets outside of regular trading hours. This is a fair market value extended hours price provided by Massive. Learn more.
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About PagSeguro Digital Stock (NYSE:PAGS)

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Key Stats

Today's Range
$9.30
$9.44
50-Day Range
$8.53
$9.69
52-Week Range
$7.74
$12.32
Volume
1.84 million shs
Average Volume
2.80 million shs
Market Capitalization
$2.62 billion
P/E Ratio
6.89
Dividend Yield
11.10%
Price Target
$10.98
Consensus Rating
Hold

Company Overview

PagSeguro Digital Stock Analysis - MarketRank™

See Top-Rated MarketRank™ Stocks
92nd Percentile Overall Score

PAGS MarketRank™: 

PagSeguro Digital scored higher than 92% of companies evaluated by MarketBeat, and ranked 46th out of 290 stocks in the business services sector. Scores are calculated by averaging available category scores, with extra weight given to analysis and valuation.

  • Consensus Rating

    PagSeguro Digital has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.11, and is based on no strong buy ratings, 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating.

  • Upside Potential

    PagSeguro Digital has a consensus price target of $10.98, representing about 17.2% upside from its current price of $9.37.

  • Amount of Analyst Coverage

    PagSeguro Digital has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

  • Read more about PagSeguro Digital's stock forecast and price target.

  • Earnings Growth

    Earnings for PagSeguro Digital are expected to grow by 7.10% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $1.81 per share.

  • Price to Earnings Ratio vs. the Market

    The P/E ratio of PagSeguro Digital is 6.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 40.04.

  • Price to Earnings Ratio vs. Sector

    The P/E ratio of PagSeguro Digital is 6.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 28.25.

  • Price to Earnings Growth Ratio

    PagSeguro Digital has a PEG Ratio of 0.45. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued.

  • Price to Book Value per Share Ratio

    PagSeguro Digital has a P/B Ratio of 1.00. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

  • Read more about PagSeguro Digital's valuation and earnings.

  • Percentage of Shares Shorted

    7.41% of the float of PagSeguro Digital has been sold short.

  • Short Interest Ratio / Days to Cover

    PagSeguro Digital has a short interest ratio ("days to cover") of 6.68.

  • Change versus previous month

    Short interest in PagSeguro Digital has recently increased by 6.48%, indicating that investor sentiment is decreasing significantly.

  • Dividend Leadership

    PagSeguro Digital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.30%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks.

  • Dividend Growth

    PagSeguro Digital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

  • Dividend Coverage

    The dividend payout ratio of PagSeguro Digital is 76.47%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

  • Dividend Sustainability

    Based on earnings estimates, PagSeguro Digital will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.46% next year. This indicates that PagSeguro Digital will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

  • Read more about PagSeguro Digital's dividend.

  • News Sentiment

    PagSeguro Digital has a news sentiment score of 0.83. This score is calculated as an average of sentiment of articles about the company over the last seven days and ranges from 2 (good news) to -2 (bad news). This news sentiment score is similar to the average news sentiment of Business Services companies.

  • News Coverage This Week

    MarketBeat has tracked 15 news articles for PagSeguro Digital this week, compared to 2 articles on an average week.

  • Search Interest

    15 people have searched for PAGS on MarketBeat in the last 30 days. This is an increase of 67% compared to the previous 30 days.

  • MarketBeat Follows

    Only 4 people have added PagSeguro Digital to their MarketBeat watchlist in the last 30 days. This is a decrease of 0% compared to the previous 30 days.

  • Insider Buying vs. Insider Selling

    In the past three months, PagSeguro Digital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

  • Percentage Held by Institutions

    45.88% of the stock of PagSeguro Digital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

  • Read more about PagSeguro Digital's insider trading history.
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PAGS Stock News Headlines

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts
July 28 at 2:45 AM  |  americanbankingnews.comhttps://www.americanbankingnews.com/?p=30925667
PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) CEO Sells Shares, Is The Stock Still Below Fair Value?
July 25 at 7:07 PM  |  uk.finance.yahoo.comhttps://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/pagseguro-digital-pags-ceo-sells-151447536.html
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July 28 at 1:00 AM  |  Porter & Company (Ad)
Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)
July 25 at 2:30 AM  |  americanbankingnews.comhttps://www.americanbankingnews.com/?p=30919878
Pagseguro Digital (PAGS) Has a New Rating from Jefferies
July 24, 2026  |  theglobeandmail.comhttps://www.theglobeandmail.com/investing/markets/stocks/PAGS/pressreleases/3442273/pagseguro-digital-pags-has-a-new-rating-from-jefferies/
PagSeguro CEO Sells 50,000 Shares as Stock Gains 20%. What Should Investors Do Now?
July 23, 2026  |  fool.comhttps://www.fool.com/coverage/filings/2026/07/23/pagseguro-ceo-sells-50-000-shares-as-stock-gains-20-what-should-investors-do-now/
StoneCo, PagSeguro Digital initiated with a Hold rating at Jefferies
July 23, 2026  |  seekingalpha.comhttps://seekingalpha.com/news/4617437-stoneco-pagseguro-digital-initiated-with-a-hold-rating-at-jefferies
Critical Contrast: PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) vs. Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX)
July 22, 2026  |  americanbankingnews.comhttps://www.americanbankingnews.com/?p=30913542
See More Headlines

PAGS Stock Analysis - Frequently Asked Questions

PagSeguro Digital's stock was trading at $9.65 at the beginning of the year. Since then, PAGS shares have decreased by 2.9% and is now trading at $9.3690.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May, 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm earned $642.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.64 million. PagSeguro Digital had a trailing twelve-month return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 10.40%.
Read the conference call transcript.

PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) raised $2 billion in an initial public offering on Wednesday, January 24th 2018. The company issued 105,385,555 shares at $17.50-$20.50 per share. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley served as the underwriters for the IPO and BofA Merrill Lynch, Bradesco BBI, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, Itaú BBA and J.P. Morgan were co-managers.

PagSeguro Digital's top institutional shareholders include Confluence Investment Management LLC. Insiders that own company stock include Luis Frias and Alexandre Mr Magnani.
View institutional ownership trends.

Shares of PAGS stock can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, Fidelity, and Vanguard Brokerage Services.

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some other companies that PagSeguro Digital investors own include Humana (HUM), NVIDIA (NVDA), American Water Works (AWK), Salesforce (CRM), Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR), Meta Platforms (META) and TotalEnergies (TTE).

Company Calendar

Record date for 6/1 Dividend
4/22/2026
Ex-Dividend for 6/1 Dividend
4/22/2026
Last Earnings
5/13/2026
Dividend Payable
6/01/2026
Today
7/28/2026
Next Earnings (Estimated)
8/11/2026
Fiscal Year End
12/31/2026
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Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange
NYSE
Sector
Business Services
Industry
Financial Transaction Services
Sub-Industry
Business Services
Current Symbol
NYSE:PAGS
CIK
1712807
Web
www.pagseguro.uol.com.br
Phone
551130388123
Fax
N/A
Employees
9,772
Year Founded
N/A

Price Target and Rating

Average Price Target for PagSeguro Digital
$10.98
High Price Target
$12.50
Low Price Target
$9.00
Potential Upside/Downside
+17.2%
Consensus Rating
Hold
Rating Score (0-4)
2.11
Research Coverage
9 Analysts

Profitability

EPS (Trailing Twelve Months)
$1.36
Trailing P/E Ratio
6.89
Forward P/E Ratio
5.54
P/E Growth
0.45
Net Income
$379.40 million
Net Margins
10.40%
Pretax Margin
12.58%
Return on Equity
16.44%
Return on Assets
3.29%

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio
N/A
Current Ratio
1.43
Quick Ratio
1.43

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales
$3.65 billion
Price / Sales
0.72
Cash Flow
$2.72 per share
Price / Cash Flow
3.44
Book Value
$9.37 per share
Price / Book
1.00

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares
279,710,000
Free Float
N/A
Market Cap
$2.62 billion
Optionable
Optionable
Beta
1.32
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This page (NYSE:PAGS) was last updated on 7/28/2026 by MarketBeat.com Staff.
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