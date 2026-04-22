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Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Issues Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Paladin Energy logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Paladin Energy reported quarterly EPS of $999.00, while recording a negative return on equity (-4.23%) and a negative net margin (-16.42%).
  • Shares opened at $9.12 with a market cap of $4.10 billion and a negative P/E (-82.91); the company shows low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.14) and strong liquidity (quick ratio 4.12, current ratio 5.69).
  • Paladin is an Australia-based uranium producer, primarily operating the Langer Heinrich mine in Namibia, which recommenced production in 2021.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Paladin Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 16.42%.

Paladin Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PALAF opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.91 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. Paladin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paladin Energy Ltd is an Australia‐based company engaged in the exploration, development and production of uranium concentrate for the global nuclear power industry. Primarily known for mining uranium oxide (U3O8), Paladin supplies a key fuel source used by utilities to generate low-carbon electricity. The company's securities are traded on the OTC Markets under the ticker PALAF, alongside listings on the Australian Securities Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Paladin's flagship operation is the Langer Heinrich mine in Namibia, which recommenced production in 2021 following a period of care and maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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