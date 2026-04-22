Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Issues Earnings Results

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Paladin Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 16.42%.

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Paladin Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PALAF opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.91 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. Paladin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd is an Australia‐based company engaged in the exploration, development and production of uranium concentrate for the global nuclear power industry. Primarily known for mining uranium oxide (U3O8), Paladin supplies a key fuel source used by utilities to generate low-carbon electricity. The company's securities are traded on the OTC Markets under the ticker PALAF, alongside listings on the Australian Securities Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Paladin's flagship operation is the Langer Heinrich mine in Namibia, which recommenced production in 2021 following a period of care and maintenance.

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