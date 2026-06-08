Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.76.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $135.53 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $140.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.74. The firm has a market cap of $324.91 billion, a PE ratio of 152.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $121.92 and a one year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,047,921.68. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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