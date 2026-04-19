Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.3182.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday.

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Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $146.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.98. The stock has a market cap of $350.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $89.31 and a 12-month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253 in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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