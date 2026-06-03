Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Down 6.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) were down 6.6% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $141.25 and last traded at $142.20. Approximately 40,244,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 48,472,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.17.

Specifically, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,520. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,667 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,000. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Freedom Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Northland Securities upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $340.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average of $155.65.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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