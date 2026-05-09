Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.68.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $137.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.57 billion, a PE ratio of 154.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.59. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $114.90 and a one year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,672,795.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,340,976.12. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here