Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Down 1.1% After Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 1.1% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $129.62 and last traded at $133.25. 29,924,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 47,321,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.71.

Specifically, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $190,752.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,757,108.80. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. UBS Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.49. The firm has a market cap of $319.44 billion, a PE ratio of 149.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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