Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the forty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.6444.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $157.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $177,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 83,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,418,150.40. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,572 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.32, for a total transaction of $272,459.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,400. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,575 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 276,761 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $44,370,000 after acquiring an additional 29,370 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. HORAN Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% in the first quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.1% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,337 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $207.88 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $139.57 and a 12 month high of $223.61. The firm has a market cap of $169.63 billion, a PE ratio of 114.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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