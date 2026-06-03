Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $160.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the network technology company's stock. Loop Capital's price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.42% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PANW. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $223.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.53.

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Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $297.18 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $195.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.31. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $139.57 and a one year high of $302.95. The company has a market cap of $242.50 billion, a PE ratio of 164.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total value of $16,270,119.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 235,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,002.95. The trade was a 21.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,572 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.32, for a total transaction of $272,459.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,466,400. This represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 94,760 shares of company stock worth $21,660,063 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Key Palo Alto Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palo Alto Networks beat fiscal Q3 estimates, reporting EPS of $0.85 versus $0.79 expected and revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion expected, with sales up 31.1% year over year. Article Title

Palo Alto Networks beat fiscal Q3 estimates, reporting EPS of $0.85 versus $0.79 expected and revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion expected, with sales up 31.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY2026 and Q4 guidance well above Wall Street forecasts, reinforcing confidence in accelerating demand and stronger profitability ahead. Article Title

The company raised FY2026 and Q4 guidance well above Wall Street forecasts, reinforcing confidence in accelerating demand and stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Management said AI-related security concerns are driving more customer engagement, with CEO Nikesh Arora saying meeting requests have surged as enterprises prepare for new AI risks. Article Title

Management said AI-related security concerns are driving more customer engagement, with CEO Nikesh Arora saying meeting requests have surged as enterprises prepare for new AI risks. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment also improved, with JPMorgan and Baird raising price targets to $300, which supports the view that the post-earnings rally may have more room if execution holds. Article Title

Analyst sentiment also improved, with JPMorgan and Baird raising price targets to $300, which supports the view that the post-earnings rally may have more room if execution holds. Neutral Sentiment: Palo Alto also completed its acquisition of Portkey, an AI gateway provider, which could strengthen its AI-security platform over time, though the near-term financial impact is unclear. Article Title

Palo Alto also completed its acquisition of Portkey, an AI gateway provider, which could strengthen its AI-security platform over time, though the near-term financial impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: An insider sale by the chief accounting officer may create a small overhang, but it appears minor compared with the company’s strong operating results. Article Title

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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