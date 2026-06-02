Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Down 1.1% Following Insider Selling

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $283.80 and last traded at $297.0590. 13,667,928 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 8,217,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.48.

Specifically, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total transaction of $313,588.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,272,790.88. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total value of $16,270,119.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 235,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,037,002.95. This represents a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $238.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palo Alto Networks beat analyst estimates with fiscal Q3 EPS of $0.85 versus $0.81 expected, and revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion anticipated, which supports the stock’s move higher. Article Title

Palo Alto Networks beat analyst estimates with fiscal Q3 EPS of $0.85 versus $0.81 expected, and revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion anticipated, which supports the stock’s move higher. Positive Sentiment: Management’s latest results add credibility to the company’s position as a leading cybersecurity platform, with strong profitability metrics including a 12.96% net margin and 17.60% return on equity. Article Title

Management’s latest results add credibility to the company’s position as a leading cybersecurity platform, with strong profitability metrics including a 12.96% net margin and 17.60% return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Several pre-earnings reports and analyst notes were bullish, including price-target hikes from JPMorgan and Baird to $300, signaling confidence that the stock can sustain its premium valuation. Article Title

Several pre-earnings reports and analyst notes were bullish, including price-target hikes from JPMorgan and Baird to $300, signaling confidence that the stock can sustain its premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: News flow around AI-driven cybersecurity demand and Palo Alto’s acquisition of Portkey have reinforced the investment case that the company can benefit as enterprises spend more on securing AI infrastructure. Article Title

News flow around AI-driven cybersecurity demand and Palo Alto’s acquisition of Portkey have reinforced the investment case that the company can benefit as enterprises spend more on securing AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market commentary has highlighted cybersecurity as a strong theme into earnings, but this backdrop is more of a supportive industry trend than a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a market cap of $242.40 billion, a PE ratio of 164.12, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.20 and a 200-day moving average of $184.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,412,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 134.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 672,129 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $136,859,000 after buying an additional 384,985 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364,442 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $277,828,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 38.4% during the third quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 54,401 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

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