Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $2.9442 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $260.58 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $261.41. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $185.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 68,085 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.87 per share, with a total value of $9,999,643.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 343,394 shares in the company, valued at $50,434,276.78. This trade represents a 24.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $3,729,476.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 52,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,631,525. This trade represents a 30.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,355. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,237 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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