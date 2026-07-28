Pampa Energia (PAM) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Pampa Energia to post earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $701.4590 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, analysts expect Pampa Energia to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Pampa Energia Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Pampa Energia stock opened at $85.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.16. Pampa Energia has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $94.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pampa Energia from $97.50 to $101.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pampa Energia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.83.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,800,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $6,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,971,973 shares in the company, valued at $86,902,466.04. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gustavo Mariani purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 1,566,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $127,487,377.60. This trade represents a 1.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,710,694 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,005 and have sold 7,157,000 shares valued at $24,696,070. Company insiders own 55.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,736,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter valued at $24,006,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,656 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the fourth quarter worth $12,582,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA is Argentina's largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina's power grid.

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