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Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Pan American Silver logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Technical sell signal: Pan American Silver's stock passed below its 50‑day moving average (50‑day MA C$78.39), trading as low as C$70.52 and last at C$71.08 on volume of 1,415,963 shares.
  • Analyst views mixed but consensus is "Buy": Recent targets range from Jefferies' C$54 cut to National Bank's C$116 outperform and BMO's C$85, with a consensus price target of C$85.00.
  • Fundamentals and payout: The company reported C$1.52 EPS on C$1.62B revenue, has a market cap of about C$29.95B and P/E ~27.8, and recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.18 ($0.72 annual, ~1.0% yield).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$78.39 and traded as low as C$70.52. Pan American Silver shares last traded at C$71.08, with a volume of 1,415,963 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial set a C$116.00 target price on Pan American Silver and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$69.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$85.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$78.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 27.08%.The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.9192235 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp is a mining company focused exclusively on the exploration and development of silver mines. It produced roughly 22 million ounces of silver in 2011. The company operates primarily in Central and South America. It also sells the byproducts from its silver mining operations, including zinc, lead, copper, and gold. Pan American Silver is based in British Columbia.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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