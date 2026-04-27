Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Pan Pacific International logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Pan Pacific International gapped down before trading Monday, opening at $11.04 versus a prior close of $11.47; the stock last traded at $11.4280 on volume of 57,813 and was down about 1.2%.
  • Zacks Research upgraded the company to a Hold on April 8, and MarketBeat's consensus rating is currently Hold based on one analyst.
  • The stock trades below its 50‑day ($12.49) and 200‑day ($12.24) simple moving averages, has a market cap of $18.01 billion, and a very low reported PE ratio of 0.01.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Pan Pacific International.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.47, but opened at $11.04. Pan Pacific International shares last traded at $11.4280, with a volume of 57,813 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pan Pacific International to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan Pacific International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Stock Down 1.2%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion and a PE ratio of 0.01.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Pan Pacific International Right Now?

Before you consider Pan Pacific International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pan Pacific International wasn't on the list.

While Pan Pacific International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines