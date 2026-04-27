Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.47, but opened at $11.04. Pan Pacific International shares last traded at $11.4280, with a volume of 57,813 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pan Pacific International to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan Pacific International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Stock Down 1.2%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion and a PE ratio of 0.01.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

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