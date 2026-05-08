Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Earns "Overweight" Rating from Stephens

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stephens' price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.77% from the company's previous close.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Papa John's International in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Papa John's International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John's International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John's International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.00.

Get PZZA alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on PZZA

Papa John's International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. Papa John's International has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $55.74. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12.

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $478.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.51 million. Papa John's International had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.44%.Papa John's International's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Papa John's International will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John's International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John's International by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John's International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Papa John's International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Papa John's International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc is a leading American pizza restaurant chain known for its focus on high-quality ingredients and consistent product offerings. Founded in 1984 by John Schnatter in Jeffersonville, Indiana, the company has grown to operate thousands of restaurants across the United States and in more than 40 international markets. Papa John's restaurants are primarily franchised, supported by a network of corporate-owned outlets that together drive brand standards, operational guidance and marketing efforts.

The core menu at Papa John's centers on a variety of hand-tossed and pan pizzas made with a signature stone-baked crust and topped with real cheese, vine-ripened tomato sauce and premium meats and vegetables.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Papa John's International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Papa John's International wasn't on the list.

While Papa John's International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here