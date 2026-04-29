Paradigm Capital Estimates HudBay Minerals Q1 Earnings

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM - Free Report) TSE: HBM - Analysts at Paradigm Capital raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. Paradigm Capital analyst J. Woolley now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals' current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Paradigm Capital also issued estimates for HudBay Minerals' FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

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HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lowered HudBay Minerals from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on HudBay Minerals from $23.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered HudBay Minerals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HBM

HudBay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.95. HudBay Minerals has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $28.74.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM - Get Free Report) TSE: HBM last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.13 million. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. HudBay Minerals's quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

HudBay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. HudBay Minerals's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,143,172 shares of the mining company's stock worth $658,010,000 after buying an additional 22,169,339 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $123,736,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,178,626 shares of the mining company's stock worth $202,327,000 after buying an additional 5,468,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $105,315,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,281,095 shares of the mining company's stock worth $55,264,000 after buying an additional 4,299,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company's stock.

About HudBay Minerals

HudBay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of base and precious metals. Its primary products include copper, zinc, gold and silver concentrates, which are sold to smelters and refiners worldwide. The company's operations span multiple stages of the mining cycle, from resource definition and feasibility studies to mine construction, extraction and reclamation.

The company traces its roots back to 1927, when it was established as Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting Co Limited.

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