Paradigm Capital Forecasts Hudbay Minerals Q1 Earnings

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM - Free Report) NYSE: HBM - Analysts at Paradigm Capital raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Paradigm Capital analyst J. Woolley now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals' current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Paradigm Capital also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals' FY2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts: Sign Up

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$37.00 to C$35.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a C$34.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$26.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$39.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$31.39 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.67 and a 52 week high of C$38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.74.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM - Get Free Report) NYSE: HBM last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Hudbay Minerals's payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Insider Activity at Hudbay Minerals

In other Hudbay Minerals news, insider Eugene Chi-Yen Lei acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.85 per share, with a total value of C$26,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 195,847 shares in the company, valued at C$5,258,491.95. This trade represents a 0.51% increase in their position. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay TSX, NYSE: HBM is a copper-focused critical minerals mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States. Hudbay's operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the Company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production and by-product zinc, silver and molybdenum.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hudbay Minerals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hudbay Minerals wasn't on the list.

While Hudbay Minerals currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here