Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Paramount Resources to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Paramount Resources alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRMRF

Paramount Resources Price Performance

PRMRF opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources. The company's operations span acquisition of acreage, drilling and completion activities, reservoir optimization and production marketing, with a focus on upstream activities. Paramount also holds a portfolio of royalty interests that generate recurring cash flows from production by third parties.

Paramount's core operating regions are located within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, primarily in Alberta and northeastern British Columbia.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Paramount Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Paramount Resources wasn't on the list.

While Paramount Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here