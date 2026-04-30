Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$30.86 and last traded at C$30.74, with a volume of 133510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.49.

Get Paramount Resources alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

POU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.50 to C$30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$24.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$31.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business's fifty day simple moving average is C$28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.56.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$262.50 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 48.07% and a net margin of 129.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.4075758 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Paramount Resources's payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Resources

In other news, insider John B. Williams sold 6,800 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.45, for a total transaction of C$207,060.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 171,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$5,215,628.25. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $546,140. Insiders own 45.36% of the company's stock.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays. The Company's principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount's class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POU".

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Paramount Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Paramount Resources wasn't on the list.

While Paramount Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here