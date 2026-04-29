Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$28.82 and last traded at C$28.53, with a volume of 349244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$23.30.
View Our Latest Analysis on PXT
Parex Resources Trading Up 4.7%
The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Parex Resources (TSE:PXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$223.53 million during the quarter. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 26.85%.
Parex Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Parex Resources's payout ratio is presently 42.29%.
About Parex Resources
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Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company's properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations. Parex depends on a team of geologists and geophysicists, in partnership with technologies such as 3D seismic surveying, to help exploration efforts.
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