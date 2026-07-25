Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ:PARK) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ:PARK - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PARK. Weiss Ratings raised Park Dental Partners from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Park Dental Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.75.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on PARK

Park Dental Partners Stock Performance

PARK stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Park Dental Partners has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.84 million and a PE ratio of 25.36.

Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ:PARK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.21 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Dental Partners will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Dental Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Park Dental Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Park Dental Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Park Dental Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,478,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Park Dental Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,522,000.

Park Dental Partners Company Profile

Park Dental Partners NASDAQ: PARK is a dental support organization that provides business and administrative services to affiliated dental practices. The company focuses on enabling dental clinicians to concentrate on patient care by delivering centralized non-clinical functions that support day-to-day operations and practice growth.

Services typically offered by Park Dental Partners include practice management, billing and revenue cycle management, procurement and supply-chain support, information technology, human resources, marketing and patient acquisition, and regulatory and compliance assistance.

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