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Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ:PARK) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ:PARK) from “buy” to “hold”, adding to a mixed analyst picture for the stock.
  • Other firms have also adjusted ratings recently: Zacks Research cut PARK from strong-buy to hold, while Weiss Ratings slightly improved its sell rating. The overall consensus remains Moderate Buy with a price target of $21.75.
  • The stock last traded at $18.77, below its 52-week high of $22.67 but above its low of $9.53. Park Dental Partners recently reported $0.30 EPS and $61.21 million in quarterly revenue.
  • Interested in Park Dental Partners? Here are five stocks we like better.

Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ:PARK - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PARK. Weiss Ratings raised Park Dental Partners from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Park Dental Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PARK

Park Dental Partners Stock Performance

PARK stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Park Dental Partners has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.84 million and a PE ratio of 25.36.

Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ:PARK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.21 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Dental Partners will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Dental Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Park Dental Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Park Dental Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Park Dental Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,478,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Park Dental Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,522,000.

Park Dental Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park Dental Partners NASDAQ: PARK is a dental support organization that provides business and administrative services to affiliated dental practices. The company focuses on enabling dental clinicians to concentrate on patient care by delivering centralized non-clinical functions that support day-to-day operations and practice growth.

Services typically offered by Park Dental Partners include practice management, billing and revenue cycle management, procurement and supply-chain support, information technology, human resources, marketing and patient acquisition, and regulatory and compliance assistance.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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