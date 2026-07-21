Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.41 and last traded at $39.3950, with a volume of 26554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Park-Ohio from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Park-Ohio from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PKOH

Park-Ohio Stock Up 5.8%

The company has a market cap of $571.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 1.46%.The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.90 million. Park-Ohio has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Park-Ohio's payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Insider Transactions at Park-Ohio

In other news, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 2,290 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $87,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,078,846.58. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park-Ohio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 10.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,449 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,836 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,048 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company's stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

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