Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PKOH. Weiss Ratings downgraded Park-Ohio from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Park-Ohio from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKOH

Park-Ohio Stock Up 1.6%

PKOH opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $563.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.90 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Park-Ohio has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Park-Ohio

In other news, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 2,290 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $87,981.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,078,846.58. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,033 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,015 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the first quarter worth about $344,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

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