Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 31.200-31.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 30.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.2 billion-$21.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.3 billion.

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Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of PH stock opened at $946.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $583.89 and a twelve month high of $1,034.96. The company's 50-day moving average price is $950.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $900.72. The stock has a market cap of $119.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 27.56%. Parker-Hannifin's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 31.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $980.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $990.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $945.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,000.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Dinu J. Parel sold 1,316 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.05, for a total value of $1,250,265.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,207,626.70. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,664 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.00, for a total value of $4,659,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,106,880. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 10,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,214 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,926,896 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,451,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,044 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,874,862,000 after buying an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 883,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $776,284,000 after buying an additional 24,430 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 880,256 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $773,710,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 619,041 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $544,113,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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