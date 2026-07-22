Parsons (PSN) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Parsons to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $1.6071 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Parsons to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Parsons Price Performance

Shares of PSN opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company's fifty day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76. Parsons has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.27 per share, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 39,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,046,595.86. This represents a 33.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carey A. Smith bought 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $624,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 575,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,751,538.72. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,325. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 828 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 972 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PSN shares. BNP Paribas Exane set a $65.00 price target on Parsons and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Parsons from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut Parsons from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.82.

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Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation NYSE: PSN is a technology-driven engineering, construction, technical and professional services firm. The company delivers end-to-end solutions that span feasibility studies, design and engineering, construction management, system integration and ongoing operations support. Parsons serves both government and commercial clients and focuses on critical infrastructure, defense, security, intelligence and environmental programs.

Core services include program and construction management for transportation systems, water and environmental infrastructure, cybersecurity and advanced systems integration.

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