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Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Partners Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down pre-market, opening at $1,136.78 versus the prior close of $1,203.10, with only 5 shares reported traded at that price.
  • Citigroup downgraded Partners Group from "buy" to "sell" on April 13, and the stock's average analyst rating is now "Sell."
  • The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion and a P/E of 89.62, and the stock currently trades between its 50-day SMA ($1,100.67) and 200-day SMA ($1,191.50), indicating mixed technical signals.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,203.0950, but opened at $1,136.78. Partners Group shares last traded at $1,136.78, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Partners Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Partners Group

Partners Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,100.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,191.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62.

About Partners Group

(Get Free Report)

Partners Group Holding AG OTCMKTS: PGPHF is a global private markets investment manager that specializes in private equity, private debt, private real estate and private infrastructure. The firm develops tailored investment solutions for institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. Its services include direct investments, primary fund commitments and secondary market transactions, as well as customized portfolio and advisory offerings.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Partners Group completed its initial public offering on the SIX Swiss Exchange in 2006.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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