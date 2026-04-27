Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,203.0950, but opened at $1,136.78. Partners Group shares last traded at $1,136.78, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Get Partners Group alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Partners Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Partners Group

Partners Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,100.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,191.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG OTCMKTS: PGPHF is a global private markets investment manager that specializes in private equity, private debt, private real estate and private infrastructure. The firm develops tailored investment solutions for institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. Its services include direct investments, primary fund commitments and secondary market transactions, as well as customized portfolio and advisory offerings.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Partners Group completed its initial public offering on the SIX Swiss Exchange in 2006.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Partners Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Partners Group wasn't on the list.

While Partners Group currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here