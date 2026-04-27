Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.88 and last traded at C$13.63, with a volume of 26775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.58.

Get Pason Systems alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$14.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSI

Pason Systems Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Pason Systems had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of C$108.71 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.229765 EPS for the current year.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Pason Systems's payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc is an oilfield specialist with fully integrated drilling data solutions. A host of products allow customers to collect, manage, report, and analyze drilling data for performance optimization and cost control. The electronic drilling recorder is the company's primary product, and provides a complete system of drilling data acquisition, data networking, drilling management tools, and reports at both the wellsite and customer office. Other product offerings include wellbore detection solutions, wellsite communications and bandwidth, wellbore gas analyzers, and software for data management.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pason Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pason Systems wasn't on the list.

While Pason Systems currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here