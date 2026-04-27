Free Trial
→ Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Pason Systems logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pason Systems hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$13.88 (last C$13.63) on volume of 26,775 shares and holding a market cap near C$1.06 billion.
  • Analysts have a consensus "Hold" rating with a consensus price target of C$14.17, while National Bank Financial recently lowered its target to C$15.50 and gave a "sector perform" rating.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of C$0.10 on C$108.71 million revenue and pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.13 (annualized C$0.52) for a yield of about 3.8% and a payout ratio of ~76.5%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.88 and last traded at C$13.63, with a volume of 26775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$14.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSI

Pason Systems Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Pason Systems had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of C$108.71 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.229765 EPS for the current year.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Pason Systems's payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc is an oilfield specialist with fully integrated drilling data solutions. A host of products allow customers to collect, manage, report, and analyze drilling data for performance optimization and cost control. The electronic drilling recorder is the company's primary product, and provides a complete system of drilling data acquisition, data networking, drilling management tools, and reports at both the wellsite and customer office. Other product offerings include wellbore detection solutions, wellsite communications and bandwidth, wellbore gas analyzers, and software for data management.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Pason Systems Right Now?

Before you consider Pason Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pason Systems wasn't on the list.

While Pason Systems currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
My crisis of conscience
My crisis of conscience
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines