Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Price Down 8.5% - Here's What Happened

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) fell 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.44 and last traded at $90.1410. 65,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 256,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.51.

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Key Pathward Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pathward Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $108 and kept an "outperform" rating, implying substantial upside vs. the current price — a clear bullish signal from an analyst. Article Title

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $108 and kept an "outperform" rating, implying substantial upside vs. the current price — a clear bullish signal from an analyst. Positive Sentiment: Management issued FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $8.55–$9.05, which sits at/ modestly above consensus and supports the company’s earnings outlook for the year. Press Release

Management issued FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $8.55–$9.05, which sits at/ modestly above consensus and supports the company’s earnings outlook for the year. Neutral Sentiment: Pathward reported Q2 EPS of $3.35, matching expectations, and revenue of $276.3M, a slight beat — a mixed but fundamentally stable quarter. MarketBeat

Pathward reported Q2 EPS of $3.35, matching expectations, and revenue of $276.3M, a slight beat — a mixed but fundamentally stable quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials (slide deck and call transcript) are available for deeper review if you want line‑item detail on margins, funding and deposits. Earnings Call Transcript Slide Deck

Full earnings materials (slide deck and call transcript) are available for deeper review if you want line‑item detail on margins, funding and deposits. Negative Sentiment: Net income declined year‑over‑year ($72.9M vs. $75.0M), which may have prompted profit‑taking despite EPS matching consensus — a possible reason for the share weakness. Press Release

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pathward Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial Stock Down 12.8%

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $3.35. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-9.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Pathward Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In other news, CEO Brett L. Pharr sold 15,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,468,377.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,347,142.68. This represents a 16.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seros Financial LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,003,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,437,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,857,345 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $137,462,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,049,836 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $77,698,000 after buying an additional 323,785 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 348,590 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $25,799,000 after buying an additional 133,455 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

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