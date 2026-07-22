Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Upgraded to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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PAX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Patria Investments from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Patria Investments

Patria Investments Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:PAX opened at $11.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Patria Investments has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Olimpio Matarazzo Neto purchased 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $573,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 235,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,100. This trade represents a 27.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,850 over the last ninety days. 58.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pertento Partners LLP lifted its position in Patria Investments by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 4,483,299 shares of the company's stock worth $71,240,000 after buying an additional 511,327 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,986,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,999,000 after acquiring an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,241 shares of the company's stock worth $21,631,000 after acquiring an additional 82,067 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,357,116 shares of the company's stock worth $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 492,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,986 shares of the company's stock worth $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company's stock.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited NYSE: PAX is a Brazil-based alternative asset management firm specializing in private equity, infrastructure, real estate and credit investments. Since its founding in 1988, the firm has focused on identifying and partnering with high-potential companies and projects across Latin America. Patria's investment approach combines local market expertise with global best practices to structure and manage portfolios that aim to deliver long-term value to institutional and high-net-worth clients.

The company's core business activities include private equity funds targeting mid-market and large-cap buyouts, infrastructure funds investing in essential assets such as energy and transportation, real estate strategies encompassing residential, commercial and logistics properties, and credit funds that provide financing solutions across the capital structure.

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