Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.6740, with a volume of 1158371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTEN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on PTEN

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 164,775 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $1,677,409.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,995 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,622 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 231,637 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,747,463 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $39,024,000 after acquiring an additional 220,422 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 864,492 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 30,217 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy's dividend payout ratio is -129.03%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy provides a comprehensive suite of onshore contract drilling and pressure pumping services to exploration and production companies in North America. The company's core offerings include land-based drilling rigs, directional drilling, hydraulic fracturing services, downhole tool rental and well-servicing equipment. By integrating drilling and completion capabilities, Patterson-UTI Energy offers operators a streamlined solution designed to improve operational efficiency and well performance.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Patterson-UTI Energy traces its origins to its founding in 1978 and was later incorporated in Delaware in 1996.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Patterson-UTI Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Patterson-UTI Energy wasn't on the list.

While Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here