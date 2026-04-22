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Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Issues Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Patterson-UTI Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Patterson-UTI reported Q EPS of ($0.06), beating estimates by $0.02, but remains unprofitable with a negative return on equity, negative net margin and a negative P/E (−43.24).
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.10 (from $0.08), implying an annualized $0.40 and a ~3.7% yield despite a negative payout ratio (−160%).
  • Analysts are mixed: MarketBeat's consensus is a Hold with a $9.90 target while several firms have raised targets to $11 and upgraded ratings; the stock trades around $10.81, insiders recently sold shares even though institutional ownership is very high (~97.9%).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.94%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,210,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,293,052. The business's fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 0.57. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTEN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 164,775 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $1,677,409.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 109.2% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 13,803,775 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $81,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,559,219 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $64,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551,276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 97.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,989,351 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $46,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,700 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7,113.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,336,066 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $19,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,817 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 444.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,020,212 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $17,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,209 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy provides a comprehensive suite of onshore contract drilling and pressure pumping services to exploration and production companies in North America. The company's core offerings include land-based drilling rigs, directional drilling, hydraulic fracturing services, downhole tool rental and well-servicing equipment. By integrating drilling and completion capabilities, Patterson-UTI Energy offers operators a streamlined solution designed to improve operational efficiency and well performance.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Patterson-UTI Energy traces its origins to its founding in 1978 and was later incorporated in Delaware in 1996.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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