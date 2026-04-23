Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.81, but opened at $10.04. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 2,801,248 shares traded.

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Key Headlines Impacting Patterson-UTI Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Patterson-UTI Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 2.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm's revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy's payout ratio is presently -160.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 164,775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $1,677,409.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,934 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 5,554 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,591 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy provides a comprehensive suite of onshore contract drilling and pressure pumping services to exploration and production companies in North America. The company's core offerings include land-based drilling rigs, directional drilling, hydraulic fracturing services, downhole tool rental and well-servicing equipment. By integrating drilling and completion capabilities, Patterson-UTI Energy offers operators a streamlined solution designed to improve operational efficiency and well performance.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Patterson-UTI Energy traces its origins to its founding in 1978 and was later incorporated in Delaware in 1996.

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