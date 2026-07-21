PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 1.7% - Should You Sell?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $55.85. 14,147,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 19,817,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.82.

Get PayPal alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of PayPal from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,325,762.57. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $536,170.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,687.32. This trade represents a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Robinswood Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PayPal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PayPal wasn't on the list.

While PayPal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here