PayPal (PYPL) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect PayPal to announce earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $8.4691 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect PayPal to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PayPal Stock Up 0.5%

PYPL stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PayPal from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PayPal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $54.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $196,194.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,768,260.18. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $66,128.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,443.56. This represents a 45.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in PayPal by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,388 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,909 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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