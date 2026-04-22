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PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Issues Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026

Key Points

  • PBCO Financial reported quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, according to the company’s latest release.
  • The stock was unchanged at $19.25 on the day with volume of 3,100 shares versus an average of 8,046; the firm has a market cap of $97.6 million, a P/E of 11.88, a beta of 0.28, a 50‑day SMA of $18.46 and a 200‑day SMA of $17.88, and a one‑year range of $13.75–$19.25.
  • PBCO Financial is the bank holding company for People’s Bank of Commerce, offering commercial and consumer banking services in Southern Oregon, including loans, deposits and SBA/small‑business lending.
  • Interested in PBCO Financial? Here are five stocks we like better.

PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

PBCO Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS PBCO remained flat at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $97.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.28. PBCO Financial has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $19.25.

About PBCO Financial

(Get Free Report)

PBCO Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for People's Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in Southern Oregon. The company offers checking and savings accounts. It also provides home loans; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans and credit lines; home lot and construction, auto, recreational vehicle, boat, and personal loans; personal lines of credit; commercial loans and lines of credit; and small business - SBA/government loans.

See Also

Earnings History for PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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