PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Issues Earnings Results

PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

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PBCO Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS PBCO remained flat at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $97.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.28. PBCO Financial has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $19.25.

About PBCO Financial

PBCO Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for People's Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in Southern Oregon. The company offers checking and savings accounts. It also provides home loans; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans and credit lines; home lot and construction, auto, recreational vehicle, boat, and personal loans; personal lines of credit; commercial loans and lines of credit; and small business - SBA/government loans.

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